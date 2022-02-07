CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirms his office is investigating the disappearance of two adults and two children who have been reported missing by family.

According to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the group had plans of visiting Mobile on Saturday Feb. 5, but they never returned home following the trip. Family members and friends have shared photos on Facebook of the group hoping someone will provide information that could help bring them home.

Family members identified the adults as Stephanie Jackson and Brittany Mozingo. They said the group was traveling in a 2006 Nissan Xterra. Sheriff Smith said part of the investigation is to determine whether or not the group left the area willingly. He said his office is looking at all possibilities in helping locate the missing persons.

If you have any information please call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 251-275-8156.