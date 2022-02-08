CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirms that two adults and two children were found safe Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The group was originally reported missing by family members after they didn’t return home from a trip to Mobile on Saturday Feb. 5, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members and friends were concerned and filed reports with the CCSO and posted their pictures on Facebook in hopes of finding them. Stephanie Jackson and Brittany Mozingo were the adults who went missing.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.