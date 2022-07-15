ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said a “person who lives in the Jefferson County region” has tested positive for monkeypox, the second case identified in Alabama. The first monkeypox case in Alabama was identified in Mobile on Thursday and announced Friday.

The ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories reported to the ADPH and the Jefferson County Department of Health that a specimen from the Jefferson County region tested positive for the virus. ADPH said in a news release that testing continues on samples from throughout the state.

About 1,470 cases of the monkeypox virus have been identified across 44 states as of Friday. That number is expected to rise, according to the ADPH.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person,” according to the ADPH. “But close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact appears to be the primary mode of transmission in the current global outbreak. It is possible that contact with materials used by infected persons, such as clothing and linens, can be a way to contract the virus. The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).”

ADPH said that symptoms of the current outbreak tend to begin with a rash that progresses to raised spots. Those spots can develop into itchy and painful vesicles. Additional symptoms can include fever, flu-like illness, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. In most cases, symptoms develop in the first week or two after exposure, but can take as long as three weeks to develop.