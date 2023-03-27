WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two women and charged them with multiple drug related crimes following a months long investigation.

Glenna Adams, 52, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelby Byrd, 32, was charged with possession of controlled substance.

WCSO received complaints about drug activity at a trailer home on Roberts Road. A months long investigation led to a bust of the home at around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Deputies said they had surveillance in the area.

In the bust, deputies found 20 grams of marijuana and pills. WCSO provided a photo of everything seized during Monday’s bust. Several bags of marijuana, three scales, multiple phones and what appears to a lighter.

Photo provided by Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WCSO said the pills found will be sent for testing to a lab in Mobile for fentanyl. If the pills are found to have fentanyl in them, more charges could be coming. This remains an ongoing investigation.