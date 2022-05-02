FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police arrested two men after the driver allegedly led officers on a chase while driving under the influence.

Mark David Fischer and James Andrew Cameron were arrested after officers spotted a vehicle without working taillights. When officers tried to pull them over, the vehicle sped off and led officers on a chase along Washington Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department.

The pair then stopped the vehicle and ran from the scene. Fischer and Cameron were arrested after K9 Boo tracked the pair down in a wooded area.

Fischer was charged with:

Fleeing or Attempt to Elude

Driving under the influence (Alcohol)

Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Improper Lights

Arrest for Active Warrants

Cameron was charged with:

Fleeing or Attempt to Elude

Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Arrest for Active warrants

Officers believe that Fischer, the driver of the vehicle, fled from officers because he was under the influence of alcohol and had active warrants. Fischer and Cameron were taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail after they were arrested.