Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

According to Coroner Cody Nugent, 29-year-old Arturo Joseph Clemente and 44-year-old David Lynn Plunkett were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the coroner’s office was called to the wreck in the area of Alabama Highway 69, towards the bottom of the mountain, around 11:45 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse Plunkett was driving collided with the 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Clemente. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.