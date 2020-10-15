2.6 quake rattles Alabama/Mississippi state line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — A small earthquake rattled the area just northwest of Tuscaloosa Thursday morning. The magnitude 2.6 quake was centered about 40 miles northwest of Tuscaloosa near the Alabama/Mississippi state line, according to the USGS.
Much stronger quakes registered on the Alabama/Florida state line just a month ago.
