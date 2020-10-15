2.6 quake rattles Alabama/Mississippi state line

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — A small earthquake rattled the area just northwest of Tuscaloosa Thursday morning. The magnitude 2.6 quake was centered about 40 miles northwest of Tuscaloosa near the Alabama/Mississippi state line, according to the USGS.

Much stronger quakes registered on the Alabama/Florida state line just a month ago.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories