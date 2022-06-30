BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30.
Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the pavilion that was, “a total loss,” was built back in the 1930s, some odd 92 years ago.
According to the post, BFD received a call at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning and the fire was put out. The investigation for what caused the fire is still ongoing.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.