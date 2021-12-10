19 Henry County car break-ins leads to four men, juvenile arrested

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Four men and a juvenile face multiple charges in several breaking and entering car thefts made in the Henry County area.

According to a press release, the Abbeville Police Department responded to 19 breakings and entering of vehicle calls on Tuesday. The break-ins occurred between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. As a result of the multiple thefts occurring, the Henry County Task Force also assisted in the investigation.

The task force was able to collect video footage evidence that assisted in identifying the possible suspects. Throughout the day, suspects were apprehended and search warrants executed, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of the following individuals, including their charges:

Davhonte Wilson, 23 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree

Tyler Nunnally, 22 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree

Danny Cullins Jr., 25 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree

Tyrique Nelson, 21 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree; one count of possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Monqarious Cooper, 19 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree; also arrested on unrelated failure to appear warrants, and bond was revoked on previous breaking and entering charges.

The listed suspects were arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $152,000 each. Authorities say other charges and arrests are will be made in connection with these thefts.

