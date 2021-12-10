19 Henry County car break-ins leads to four men, juvenile arrested

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Four men and a juvenile face multiple charges in several breaking and entering car thefts made in the Henry County area.
According to a press release, the Abbeville Police Department responded to 19 breakings and entering of vehicle calls on Tuesday. The break-ins occurred between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. As a result of the multiple thefts occurring, the Henry County Task Force also assisted in the investigation.
The task force was able to collect video footage evidence that assisted in identifying the possible suspects. Throughout the day, suspects were apprehended and search warrants executed, police said.
The investigation led to the arrest of the following individuals, including their charges:
- Davhonte Wilson, 23 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree
- Tyler Nunnally, 22 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree
- Danny Cullins Jr., 25 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree
- Tyrique Nelson, 21 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree; one count of possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Monqarious Cooper, 19 – one count of receiving stolen property second degree; also arrested on unrelated failure to appear warrants, and bond was revoked on previous breaking and entering charges.
The listed suspects were arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $152,000 each. Authorities say other charges and arrests are will be made in connection with these thefts.
“I would personally like to thank the investigators of the Task Force for their attentiveness and sense of urgency that was put into this case. These men and women are some of the best around and I’m proud to be able to work along side them. At this time some property has been recovered and we are hoping the remaining can be found as we bring in the other suspects. The citizens who live in Abbeville and Henry County work too hard to have someone come in and steal their belongings. It’s time to send a message to these thieves that this behavior is not going to be tolerated. I’m going to push that all individuals responsible be sent to prison and let it be known to anyone else who wishes to do the same will be treated the same.”– Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship