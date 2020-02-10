18 wheeler overturned in Wagarville

UPDATE (6:36 p.m.) — News 5 viewer, Chris Stokes, sent in more photos of the overturned 18 wheeler.
WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18 wheeler was overturned in Wagarville.
A Wagarville volunteer fire chief says an 18 wheeler was going north on Hwy. 43, when it crossed the medium and southbound lanes, coming to a rest in the Ebernezer Methodist Church Cemetery.
An image shows the 18 wheeler knocked over a part of the graveyard’s fence.
The driver made it out before responders arrived and didn’t need to be transported.
