18 wheeler overturned in Wagarville

UPDATE (6:36 p.m.) — News 5 viewer, Chris Stokes, sent in more photos of the overturned 18 wheeler.

WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18 wheeler was overturned in Wagarville.

A Wagarville volunteer fire chief says an 18 wheeler was going north on Hwy. 43, when it crossed the medium and southbound lanes, coming to a rest in the Ebernezer Methodist Church Cemetery.

An image shows the 18 wheeler knocked over a part of the graveyard’s fence.

Photo Cred: Eric Sullivan, Wagarville Volunteer Fire Chief

The driver made it out before responders arrived and didn’t need to be transported.

LATEST STORIES: