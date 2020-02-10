18 wheeler overturned in Wagarville

Alabama News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:36 p.m.) — News 5 viewer, Chris Stokes, sent in more photos of the overturned 18 wheeler.

WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18 wheeler was overturned in Wagarville.

A Wagarville volunteer fire chief says an 18 wheeler was going north on Hwy. 43, when it crossed the medium and southbound lanes, coming to a rest in the Ebernezer Methodist Church Cemetery.

An image shows the 18 wheeler knocked over a part of the graveyard’s fence.

Photo Cred: Eric Sullivan, Wagarville Volunteer Fire Chief

The driver made it out before responders arrived and didn’t need to be transported.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories