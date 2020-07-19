17-train car derailment near Tuscaloosa causes vegetable oil spill

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A train derailment in Coaling led to a vegetable oil spill Saturday afternoon.
Seventeen cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed at 4:45 p.m. Saturday; one car was breached, according to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue. This caused an undetermined amount of vegetable oil to spill, fire authorities said.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and other responders assisted the Norfolk Railroad and Coaling Volunteer Fire Department in controlling the train derailment.
The mixed-freight train was traveling east from New Orleans to Birmingham when the derailment occurred. There were no injuries reported.
The Norfolk Railroad’s Hazardous Materials Team and clean-up contractors will remain on the scene until the derailment is cleared up.
The derailment remains under investigation.
