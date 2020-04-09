17 residents, 19 employees at Hoover nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Alabama News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover nursing home has confirmed to CBS 42 that 17 residents and 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

South Haven Health and Rehabilitation says they began testing residents and employees as a proactive measure to contain the spread of the virus.

The nursing home says of the 17 residents who tested positive, only three showed no symptoms. As for the 19 employees, 13 showed no symptoms at the time of their diagnosis.

South Haven Health and Rehabilitation had confirmed two previous cases of coronavirus in nursing assistants back in late March.

Officials at the nursing home say they are continuing to get test results back and will be doing everything they can to help prevent the spread of the virus as well as treat those who are infected.

