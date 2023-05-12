STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – According to the sheriff’s office Friday, an Amber Alert is canceled for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Stanly County.

Duane Howard Bartlett (Stanly County Sheriff’s Office)

“The suspect is in custody and the Juvenile has been located safely,” a Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. “This investigation spanned numerous agencies, states, dozens of law enforcement officers and telecommunicators. Thank everyone for their help.”

Authorities reported that the teen was believed to be in a red passenger car with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett.

The sheriff’s office says that they believe the teenager left South Stanly High School with Bartlett on Thursday morning. They were located at a home in Montgomery, Alabama around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Bartlett was charged with felonious abduction of a child and will be extradited to North Carolina.