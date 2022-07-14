FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — 16 people in DeKalb County were arrested recently on drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says all of the arrests happened over the last three weeks of June and the first week of July.

The following people were arrested during that period:

Shannon Denise Coley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Scott Bearden (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say two people were arrested on Thursday, June 16 after deputies found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, and a firearm without a permit during a home search.

The search happened on County Road 138 in Henagar in regards to stolen property, according to authorities.

The two people arrested in the incident were:

Daniel Scott Bearden, 38, of Albertville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three failure to appear warrants

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three failure to appear warrants Shannon Denise Coley, 45, of Henagar: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and pistol concealed without a permit

Michael Shane Mims (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Also on Thursday, June 16, the sheriff’s office say they searched a home on County Road 4, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Michael Shane Mims, 53, of Boaz, was charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Jarmin Morgan (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, June 21, Ider Police stopped a car on Alabama Highway 75. During the stop, they say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Deputies say 32-year-old Dillon Jarmin Morgan of Ider was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Also on Tuesday, June 21, the sheriff’s office said probation officers went into a home in Ider to follow-up with a parolee, Marvin Pearson Chadwick III, 25, of Ider.

Officials say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in Chadwick’s home.

Chadwick was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Ryan Hulgan (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Derick Charles Robbins (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they uncovered a methamphetamine and marijuana operation in Fort Payne last month.

Agents say the operation was found while searching a house on County Road 51 on Wednesday, June 22. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County DHR was called in due to a small child being in the home.

Two men were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Derick Charles Robbins, 31, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and chemical endangerment of exposing a child

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and chemical endangerment of exposing a child MIchael Ryan Hulgan, 31, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and three failure to appear warrants

Jail records show Robbins is no longer in the DeKalb County Jail; however, Hulgan remains in the jail on a $7,500 bond.

Larry Christopher Dudley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, June 23, agents stopped a car on Alabama Highway 35 and County Road 90 in Fort Payne. Officials say the driver, 46-year-old Larry Christopher Dudley of Stevenson, was found with 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Dudley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Michael Moore (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 134 on Thursday, June 30. Deputies say the vehicle fled and eventually ran off the road in Jackson County.

Jonathan Michael Moore, 42, of Dutton, was charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 100 in a 45.

Christy Michele Monday (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandy Lashae Turner (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Michael Boone (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 led to the discovery of around 21 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The three people charged were:

Brandy Lashae Turner, 35, of Albertville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence Joseph Michael Boone, 32, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Christy Michele Monday, 41, of Albertville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree

Dorota Koska (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, July 3, deputies say 31-year-old Dorota Koska of Henagar was brought to the DeKalb County Detention Center by Henagar Police for third degree domestic violence.

Upon arrival, officials say they found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Koska was charged with third degree domestic violence, illegal possession of a prescription drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and promoting prison contraband in the second degree.

Bradley Shane White (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents say a man was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Monday, July 4.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Bradley Shane White of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, DUI (controlled substance), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Tyler Norris (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents say they tried to stop a vehicle in the Mt. Vernon area on Tuesday, July 5. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped and was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Justin Tyler Norris, 34, of Cedar Bluff, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude police.

Anabel McKenzie Craig (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, July 5, Collinsville Police stopped a car and found the driver with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Anabel McKenzie Craig of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a credit or debit card, and theft of property in the third degree.