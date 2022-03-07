BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting left a 13-year-old dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers with the East Precinct responded around 3 p.m. to the 7500 block of First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals. BPD announced around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that the 13-year-old had died from their injuries. The deceased victim was later identified as Jaylon Palmore. Detectives believe that shots were fired from two unknown vehicles. They have not determined a clear motive in the case.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement regarding Palmore’s death:

“Jaylon Palmore was 13 years old. He was an eighth grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. He was a quiet kid that excelled in the classroom.

Jaylon should be turning 14 on May 27, and his family should be preparing birthday festivities. Instead, they are preparing funeral arrangements.

Jaylon was murdered yesterday while on his front porch, an innocent victim of a bullet meant for someone else. I can barely put into words the anger and heartbreak I feel right now.

I’m tired of mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and neighbors having to grieve. I’m tired of our young people being forced to process the death of a friend or classmate.

I’m tired of cowards robbing our children of their future and not bearing the responsibility for their reckless actions. Adults must do better. Your personal beef with other adults should not cost innocent children their lives.

We must support BPD efforts to track down these perpetrators and demand justice on behalf of these hurting families. If you have any information, please call 205-254-7777. You can leave an anonymous tip.

Jaylon had the whole world in front of him. Jaylon should be here. Children are Birmingham’s greatest resource, and we all must play a role in protecting and cherishing them. We cannot allow them to live under a shroud of fear. We cannot allow those with no regard for life to continue to disrupt their futures.

We must fight so hard to be the protectors of our children.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.