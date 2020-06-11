13 Confederate monuments are inside U.S. Capitol

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, and protests for racial equality across the country, there have been renewed calls to remove Confederate monuments from public places. In Mobile, the statue of Raphael Semmes has been removed, at least temporarily. In Pensacola, Mayor Grover Robinson says the city should rename Lee Square and remove a Confederate monument there.

But did you know there are 13 Confederate monuments located inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington?

The National Statuary Hall Collection holds two statues donated by each of the states depicting notable people in their history. Below are the statues with ties to the Confederacy.

Alabama

Joe Wheeler – a cavalry general in the Confederate Army

Arkansas

Uriah Rose – captured by Union forces, he refused to swear allegiance to the Federal government.

Florida

Edmund Kirby Smith – General in the CSA Army

Georgia

Crawford Long – Stationed in Athens, he was a surgeon to soldiers on both sides during Civil War

Alexander Hamilton Stephens – Vice President of the Confederacy

Louisiana

Edward Douglass White – one of three ex-Confederate soldiers to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, he was also a member of the KKK

Mississippi

Jefferson Davis – President of the Confederacy

James George – a member of the Mississippi Secession Convention and colonel in the CSA Army

North Carolina

Zebulon Baird Vance – Captain in the CSA Army

Charles Brantley Aycock – white supremacist and one of the leading perpetrators of the Wilmington insurrection of 1898, in which whites took over the city government by force

South Carolina

John C. Calhoun – Leadimng successionist who said slavery was a “positive good,” benefiting both slaves and slave owners

Wade Hampton – Lt. General in CSA Army

Virginia

Robert E. Lee – General and commander of the Confederate States Army

Alabama’s other statue is of Helen Keller who replaced Confederate officer Jabez Curry in 2009. States can voluntarily swap out their statues for new ones at any time.