13 Bessemer firefighters test positive for COVID-19

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Fire Department is in the process of cleaning its stations and keeping its staff safe after 13 firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deputy Chief Shane Boyd, 13 fire fighters have tested positive for the coronavirus since July 8, half of whom did not show any symptoms while the other half showed mild symptoms. Those who tested positive for the virus worked in the fire houses and administration offices.

As of Monday, none of the firefighters have been hospitalized.

Boyd said staff are sanitizing all the offices and gear to ensure firefighters are kept safe. He also encouraged residents to continue wearing face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Firefighters may start returning to work later this week or the beginning of next week if their subsequent tests come back negative.

