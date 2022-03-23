EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic investigation is underway as the body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.

Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins reports a 911 call was made at 1724hrs reporting a school book bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock.

“An extensive search and rescue operation was undertaken both on the water and the land surrounding the lake. The child’s body was discovered at approximately 1920hrs, and he was pronounced deceased by Coroner Chip Chapman. An autopsy has been ordered. Please remember the young man’s family and the on-scene emergency personnel during this difficult tragedy,” said Watkins.

The investigation is ongoing, and an official cause of death is expected to be released when the autopsy is completed.