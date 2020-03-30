12-year-old killed after being shot in the head by brother while playing with gun

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (3/30): The 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday by his brother while playing with a gun has died, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL (3/30): A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head by his 16-year-old brother Monday afternoon.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the two brothers were playing with a gun just after 1 p.m. when the gun discharged in the 16-year-old’s hands and hit the 12-year-old in the head.

The 12-year-old was taken to UAB for treatment. No charges have been filed as of now, according to Bessemer PD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

