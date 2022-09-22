

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school.

On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media.

The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law enforcement was made aware of a second threat also posted on social media involving the Middle School. Officers responded and safely evacuated the building. Explosive canines arrived and were able to successfully clear the building.

During the investigation, a twelve-year-old juvenile was developed as a suspect. The juvenile was arrested Wednesday shortly after the second threat on two charges of Terroristic Threats, one for each incident. The case will be presented to Juvenile Court. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.