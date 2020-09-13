11-year-old boy dies after Hoover, Ala. deadly crash

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl have died after a wreck Thursday morning in Hoover.

11-year-old Emrhye Prude passed away Saturday at 2 p.m., according to a representative for the family.

The family has asked Birmingham Attorney Courtney French to investigate. French and his team will work to determine what caused the accident that involved four vehicles.

According to Hoover Police, a 1996 GMC C6 heavy-duty truck was going southbound on U.S. 31 around 7:45 a.m. when it struck a 2010 Honda Fit from behind that was stopped in traffic. The Honda Fit then struck a 2017 Lexus GX460 which was also stopped in traffic. The Lexus then hit a 2018 Ford F-150 stopped in traffic.

“Please pray for the children and their loved ones during this tough time,” French said. “We are committed to getting answers and providing closure for a family that is grieving the deaths of two children,” He added.



LATEST STORIES: