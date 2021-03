CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry presented a Hanceville resident with a check for $10,000 on Monday, for his help in capturing an escaped inmate.

Lawrence Baker detained Cullman County escaped inmate Leo Chavez last Friday until law enforcement was able to get there.

Chavez was recently convicted of killing his parents are burying their bodies in a shallow grave in Blount County

Sheriff gentry says Chavez and three others were able to escape through an air vent.