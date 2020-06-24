103 coronavirus cases reported in Mobile County on Tuesday, more than 3,100 cases reported overall

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It’s the highest daily report since May. 365 cases have been reported in the last week. So far, Mobile County has reported 3,186 cases and 135 deaths. 278 people have been hospitalized and resumed recoveries are at 1,857.

