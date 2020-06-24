103 coronavirus cases reported in Mobile County on Tuesday, more than 3,100 cases reported overall

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It’s the highest daily report since May. 365 cases have been reported in the last week. So far, Mobile County has reported 3,186 cases and 135 deaths. 278 people have been hospitalized and resumed recoveries are at 1,857.
LATEST STORIES
- Florida coronavirus: State adds record 5,500 cases in single day
- City of Mobile, Tourism groups announce new Tourism Improvement District
- Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate
- Crestview PD investigate early morning murder of 19-year-old
- WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions to speak on the importance of religious liberty