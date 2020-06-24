103 coronavirus cases reported in Mobile County on Tuesday, more than 3,100 cases reported overall

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men facing capital murder charges in Morgan County were part of a club and wanted to 'wipe the slate clean' after members disobeyed, according to arrest warrants for the two.

John Michael Legg, 20 of Danville, and Frederic “Rick” Allen Rogers, 23, were arrested in Oregon Sunday. The two are wanted for the killings of seven people at a home in Morgan County June 4.