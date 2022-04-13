FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in custody following an incident late Tuesday evening at American Wholesale Books in the Industry Park area of Florence.

The Florence Police Department confirms one person was shot and stabbed at a business in the Florence Industrial Park in the 4300-block of Bryson Boulevard.

Police had received a report of a shooting in the area around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they arrested Donivon Forbes.

Meanwhile, other officers started tending to the 27-year-old victim. EMS took over providing emergency care and then transported him to a med-evac helicopter that was waiting.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt UMC in Tennessee for treatment. Authorities say the victim is in stable but critical condition.

Forbes was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He remains in custody on a $60,000 bond.