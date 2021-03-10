1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Surviving Tuskegee Airman and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert Ashby speaks, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013 at the Capitol in Phoenix. AZ. Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, R, declared the fourth Thursday of March annually as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the history of the United States armed forces. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) – One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died. The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force. He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units. Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor. Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.