HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an overnight shooting at a gas station in Huntsville, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed that multiple people of interest have been detained at this time.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at the corner of Henderson Road Northwest and University Drive.

Officials with HPD told News 19 that nothing further is available at this time as the death investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.