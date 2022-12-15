BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning.
According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital.
Police are still investigating, but report that the shooting appears to be an “isolated road-rage” incident.
