BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured after a small plane crash Sunday morning, according to Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith.

Smith says the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday when the plane made an emergency landing on Highway 5.

The pilot of the plane was taken to DCH Hospital with minor injures.

Officials are on the scene waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to arrive.





