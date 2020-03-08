1 hospitalized after shooting at Lil Baby rap concert in Birmingham

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Bill Harris Arena in west Birmingham. The shooting happened during rapper Lil Baby’s concert.

Around 10:35 p.m., Birmingham Police inside of the arena responded to a shooting at the concert. One person was struck by gunfire and taken to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell CBS 42 a fight ensued prior to the shooting. At this time, police have not said if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Last night the Lil Baby concert was canceled after 1 person was shot, Bham Police say. The shooting took place inside the arena. It was canceled after the rapper performed for less than 10 minutes. #cbs42 @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/FHYmu0KW1f — Jordan Highsmith (@JordanCBS42) March 8, 2020

After gunfire erupted inside the arena, the concert was canceled.