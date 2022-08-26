BIRMINGHAM , Ala. (WIAT) — An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, an officer was on patrol near 8th Street West around 11 p.m., when they heard several gunshots in the area. After calling for back up, officers discovered a male victim lying unresponsive in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald reported that four to five other male victims were found and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe that the men were targeted.

There is no one is custody at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.