CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning.

Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA.

ALEA said Roberts was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Alabama 17 near the 100-mile marker. The location was “approximately seven miles south of Butler, in Choctaw County,” according to the release.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no further details are available, according to ALEA.