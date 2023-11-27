ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County authorities are on the scene of a reported plane crash that left one dead near Attalla.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 911 dispatchers received calls at around 6 p.m. Monday regarding a plane crash in Etowah County. The crash landing occurred in the area of Lemons Hollow Road and Rocky Hollow Road, near the St. Clair County border.

First responders attempted to climb the mountainside near Rocky Hollow Road when they were stopped by fire. They have accessed the scene by using drone shots to work around the “difficult terrain,” according to Sheriff Horton. The fire is contained in the wooded area and is not expected to spread.

At this time, Sheriff Horton stated the crash is believed to involve a small aircraft with only the pilot onboard the plane. ECSO deputies and other authorities are expected to patrol the area throughout the night.

Sheriff Horton stated that investigators currently have no idea what caused or led up to the crash. He also advised locals to avoid the area of Lemons Hollow Road until further notice.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the scene further in the morning and provide additional updates.

