EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Conecuh County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Gloria Jean Taylor, 76, died after her Buick collided with a Peterbilt on Wednesday afternoon, March 30. Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash occurred on US 84 at the 91-mile marker, approximately nine miles west of Evergreen.

ALEA says this crash is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.