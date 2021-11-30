1 dead, 4 injured following train accident in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and four others were left injured after a train collided with a car in Jemison Monday afternoon.

The Jemison Police Department and Jemison Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of an accident at Guy Street railroad crossing around 4:27 p.m., according to a post from the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, first responders determined the car was occupied by two adults and three children.

Lori Ann Parker, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver who was hit.

Jemison Police says a 24-year-old woman was transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter, an 11-year-old girl was transported to Children’s Hospital via helicopter, and a 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were transported to Children’s Hospital via ambulance.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

