FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police were called to a crash where one person was killed and another was injured early Friday morning.

The crash happened Friday, May 13 at Old Atmore Road near Tulip Street. Officers were called to a crash involving one vehicle. When they arrived, they found two people who were injured from the crash.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown. Flomaton Police handed the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.