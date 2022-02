MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department are investigating a shooting at a home at Bartley Ave near Bigger Street.

Police say the suspect fired shots at officers and their vehicles. Currently, it is unknown if anyone is injured. Officers have the suspected in custody, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

WKRG News 5 will update you as the story develops.