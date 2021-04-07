Nonprofit looking to help Black-owned businesses through new initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you are a Black business owner struggling through the pandemic, a local nonprofit wants to hear from you.   

Vivian’s Door is hosting a virtual open house for Black business owners who need help.  

The organization helps businesses with strategy, crisis management, and other goals through their new initiative called LIFT.   

Vivian’s Door said that while all businesses have been hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic, Black-owned businesses are suffering at alarming rates.   

An open house that gives business owners details on how to get started is Thursday, April 8 at noon.  

For more information on this open house and how to get help for your business, email info@viviansdoor.com 

Click here to visit their website. 
 

