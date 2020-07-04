Celebrate July 4th and holidays for years to come with Peter!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Peter would love to celebrate Independence Day with you, and every day for years to come!

Peter is about a year old and is currently in a foster home. His forter mom says he is house trained, and walks well on a leash. But don’t try to go anywhere without this guy in your passenger seat! He loves car rides! Especially if you’re planning a trip to a dog park or the beach!

This sweet guy never meets a stranger, with two legs, or four. He’s just a loving little dog!

His foster mom says he is so well-behaved, and the best part of all is that he adores children and is very gentle with them.

He also knows the basic command “sit,” and is working on others. Once he sees a treat, he will sit and wait like a perfect gentleman. So if you want to share just a little something from the gril with him, you would surely win his heart.

You can adopt Peter from Save A Stray animal rescue. Send an email to info@saveastray.org and tell them you saw Peter on Cherish’s Creature Corner!

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, and is on heartworm and flea prevention.