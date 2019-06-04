Our 2nd Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefiting The American Heart Association is going to be even bigger and better this year. We’ve added more stops which means more chances for you to collect poker cards and be our Ace of Hearts Poker Run Winner. Like last year, the Ace of Hearts Poker Run will be a battle between Alabama and Florida to see who can raise the most money by having the most riders. Riders will pick their side and start at either Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson or Harley-Davidson of Pensacola while making stops along the way at each of our sponsored locations. The Poker Run ends and the fun begins at The Flora Bama. Each rider must check in with their poker hand by 3PM at Flora Bama. The rider with the best poker hand will be announced as our Ace of Hearts Poker Run winner and will receive a cash prize of $500. All other proceeds will go to The Amercian Heart Association. We hope you will join us for this exciting event, all for a great cause!

ALL VEHICLES WELCOME, NO MOTORCYCLE NECESSARY!

$25 to Register; $10 for Passengers

CHECK IN BEGINS at 9 AM — at either Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson or Harley-Davidson of Pensacola.

You can also register the day of the event between 9-11 AM at either Harley-Davidson location.

KICKSTANDS UP at 11 AM.

LAST BIKE IN at 3 PM at FLORA BAMA. All riders must check in at Flora Bama by 3PM for their poker hand to be eligible.

Go to Pre-Registration Links and make a donation to the Heart Ball. Choose Other and enter the amount you need in order to Register.

Pre-Register to receive a free patch.

Alabama Locations:

• Start – Mobile Harley Davidson

• Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

• Ms. D’s Restaurant

• The Flying Harpoon

• GT’s on the Bay

• Gulf Coast House of Jerky

• End – Flora-Bama



Florida Locations:

• Start – Pensacola Harley Davidson

• Chasers Bar & Package Store in Pensacola

• Lil’ John’s Big & Tall Clothing

• Pensacola Indoor Shooting Range

• WKRG News 5 Pensacola Studio

• Pensacola Shoe Hospital

• End – Flora-Bama

For Additional Information on our Sponsors: