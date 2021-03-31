About Us:

“Greer’s and America’s most celebrated “helpful place” have come together to open Greer’s Ace Hardware inside three Greer’s CashSaver locations. Greer’s Ace Hardware brings together Greer’s Team Vision To bring added joy, well-being and value to people’s lives! as customers shop for their groceries and Ace’s unique blend of personal, knowledgeable and helpful service paired with quality home maintenance expertise and products to the City.

For over 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America. Our Greer’s Associates proudly embrace the Ace Helpful Pledge “I pledge to be Ace Helpful. Helping you (our customer) is the most important thing I have to do today!” along with our Greer’s Team Vision.

Groceries and Hardware all in one place!

Greer’s Got It! We Guarantee It!”