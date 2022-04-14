OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center took in an injured Kemp’s ridley this month from the Navarre Beach Fishing pier.

The staff named her Silvia and said she is a young female with a hook injury in one of her front flippers.

“We are hoping that Silvia begins to eat and has a health bowel movement soon.” Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center

A pile of fishing line and weights were removed from Silvia.

The Gulfarium said Silvia was hooked on April 5.

A foul hooked animal means they are caught anywhere but in the mouth.

The Gulfarium posted a link for those wanting to help with SIliva’s recovery. Click here.

You can visit the patients at the C.A.R.E. Center and learn all about our intake process during our after-hours C.A.R.E.ing for Turtles program that can be booked at www.gulfarium.com/careingforturtles. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center

Sea Turtle Nesting season begins May 1:

With sea turtle nesting season starting soon, the center wants to remind visitors and locals about stranded turtles and how to help.

If a sea turtle is accidentally hooked. Fishermen are asked to not cut the fishing line and call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) as soon as possible.

FWC can be reached by calling #FWC or *FWC.