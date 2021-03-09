Share the Beach needs volunteers for upcoming Sea Turtle nesting season

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — If you are looking for long walks on the beach, good-morning texts, and dinners by red flash-light, look no further than “Share the Beach.”

Alabama’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program will be back in action on May 1 to monitor Alabama beaches for Sea Turtle nests. The volunteer registration period will open on April 1.

Volunteers will be trained to identify sea turtle markings when females crawl up the sand to lay eggs. Once in the program, team members will learn how to properly cover a turtle nest to protect it from predators.

Nests take around 60 days to incubate on the Gulf Coast. Volunteers will also have the chance to ‘nest-sit’ later in the season when the eggs are ready to hatch.

Share the Beach has teams that span the Alabama coastline and you must live near the beach to participate.

The sea turtle nesting season lasts from May 1- October 31.

You can get more information about share the beach here.

Latest turtle talk: