Rescue group hopes to find new home for 53-year-old tortoise whose owner died of COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. (WJW) — A rescue group in Massachusetts is hoping to find a new home for a 53-year-old tortoise after her owner passed away from COVID-19.

According to MSPCA-Angell, “Ms. Jennifer” loves fruit salad, dandelions, attention from people and of course spending time outside. She arrived at the shelter on May 9 and may be the oldest animal ever in their care.

“At just four pounds, and about the size of a large dinner plate, Ms. Jennifer is the perfect-sized tortoise for any reptile or turtle-enthusiast. Her previous owner absolutely doted on Ms. Jennifer, scheduling her wellness checkups at Angell Animal Medical Center, bringing her along on errands and showing her off to friends and strangers alike,” staff wrote in a press release.

They said Ms. Jennifer is the latest animal to wind up at the MSPCA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center

Anyone interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for more information, or to schedule an appointment to meet her.

