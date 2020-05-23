Police investigate vandalized turtle nest in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A turtle nest along West Beach in Gulf Shores was vandalized.

According to the Alabama Coastal Foundation, someone moved the predator screen and dug down into the sand by several inches.

Thankfully, the eggs were not disturbed. Data collectors that monitor temperature and water statistics weren’t disturbed. The organization has filed a report with Gulf Shores police.

If you have any information, call the Gulf Shores police department.







LATEST STORIES