Loggerhead turtle nest dug near where Deputy Bill Smith died named after him

A Turtle's Journey

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Two days after the death of Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith, a loggerhead turtle dug her nest and laid her eggs on the beach near where he died.

Turtle volunteers have now named it “Bill’s Nest.”

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said it was always Deputy Smith’s dream to one day retire and live at the beach. That dream came true seven years ago when he joined the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and ended Sunday evening when he sacrificed his life for another in the Gulf waters off Fort Morgan.

