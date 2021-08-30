Ida floodwaters destroy sea turtle nests along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Floodwaters and constant rainfall from bands of Hurricane Ida create a heartbreaking scene on Alabama beaches home to nesting Sea Turtles.

Share the Beach team members are waiting to assess active nests from Dauphin Island to the shores of Perdido Key impacted by the storm.

The closer the nest is to hatching, about 50-60 days after nesting, the more oxygen the nest needs to survive.

Denise Spafford, a turtle volunteer, fears two nests were lost near Gulf State Park Lodge in Gulf Shores. “They can stand a certain amount of wash over but standing water that’s not going to do any good. But, a lot of it too when it comes up from the bottom that will get them also. They can stand a certain amount of washover. Nobody really knows how much washover is too much.”

With the standing water covering beaches for hours on end, Share the Beach estimates most of the remaining nests to be a total loss. However, Spafford has high hopes for a nest laid near the dune line just last week.

A loggerhead laid her eggs along the dune line just one week before Hurricane Ida came ashore.

Sea turtles begin nesting in May and hatchlings emerge by the end of October.

Share the Beach says if you find any turtle eggs that have washed out call the hotline, 866-732-8878. Below is a post from Tropical Storm Fred discussing nests and the storm season.