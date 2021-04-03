Dozens of divers brace the Gulf for underwater Easter Egg hunt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — 45 scuba divers took over the waters at St Andrews State Park Saturday morning for the 6th Annual Underwater Easter Egg hunt.

Divers hunted the eggs for prizes, that were actually multi-colored rocks. Jeff Weatherford won the grand prize. Regan Vercera gathered the most eggs. And Chance Maddox had the most eggs of one color.

The Panama City Dive club says the egg hunt is the kick-off to the dive season. The event was free with donations encouraged. A total of $320 was collected for the Gulf World Marine Institute Turtle Rescue.

The Panama City Dive Club says the next big event is a Mother’s Day charter dive on May 2. You can get more information on pricing and times on their website.