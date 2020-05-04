A Turtle’s Journey: The mission of Share the Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Since the group’s creation in 2005, as endangered sea turtles make their way to the white-sand beaches of Alabama’s shoreline to nest, hundreds of volunteers gear up for another season of the Share the Beach activities.

During the 2019 nesting season, 114 nests were documented on Alabama beaches. An estimated 7,037 eggs were laid in those nests and Share the Beach documented 3,597 hatchlings successfully made it to the water.

During nesting season, from May 1 to October 31, volunteers assist our temporary turtle residents in making the difficult journey to the water.

But, there’s much more to the Share the Beach program than being onsite during a hatching.

Share the Beach volunteers patrol the beach, educate the public and school groups, conduct late-night nest observations and assist with supply and equipment preparations.

The Share the Beach program was formed in 2005 by the Friends of the Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge in Gulf Shores, Alabama. On January 17, 2018, the Friends Group and the Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) announced that ACF is the new home for the Share the Beach program!

The Share the Beach program follows protocols set forth by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the federal endangered species recovery permit. Volunteers help protect the nesting sea turtles and their habitat under these guidelines by using donations from sponsors and from the Adopt-a-Nest program. The program does not receive federal funding.

LATEST STORIES: