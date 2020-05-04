A Turtle’s Journey: Social Distancing for 2020 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Since the group's creation in 2005, as endangered sea turtles make their way to the white-sand beaches of Alabama’s shoreline to nest, hundreds of volunteers gear up for another season of the Share the Beach activities.

During the 2019 nesting season, 114 nests were documented on Alabama beaches. An estimated 7,037 eggs were laid in those nests and Share the Beach documented 3,597 hatchlings successfully made it to the water.