Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

A Turtle’s Journey: Social Distancing for 2020 season

A Turtle's Journey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the 2020 sea turtle conservation season, Share the Beach is promoting social distancing and following CDC recommended guidelines while on beach patrols.

COVID-19 Safety guidelines for Volunteers:

  • Limiting patrols to 1-2 people per route
  • No ‘One Call’ for nest responses at this time
  • If a nest needs to be marked or relocated, one volunteer and your team leader are allowed to complete that task.
  • Volunteers will handle designated equipment for the duration of their activity, without exchanging, and wipe down all equipment with a disinfecting solution before storing.
  • Keep current COVID guidelines printed or saved on your phone.

“We kicked off the 2020 nesting season today bright and early! Volunteers hit beaches from Alabama Point to Dauphin Island looking for the first turtle tracks of the year. Nothing yet, but we’ll be ready when they get here. Give our volunteers a wave when you see those bright green shirts out there!
Volunteers practiced social distancing and had their face masks at the ready, even though not all are pictured”

Share the beach Facebook page

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories