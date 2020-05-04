A Turtle’s Journey: Social Distancing for 2020 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the 2020 sea turtle conservation season, Share the Beach is promoting social distancing and following CDC recommended guidelines while on beach patrols.
COVID-19 Safety guidelines for Volunteers:
- Limiting patrols to 1-2 people per route
- No ‘One Call’ for nest responses at this time
- If a nest needs to be marked or relocated, one volunteer and your team leader are allowed to complete that task.
- Volunteers will handle designated equipment for the duration of their activity, without exchanging, and wipe down all equipment with a disinfecting solution before storing.
- Keep current COVID guidelines printed or saved on your phone.
“We kicked off the 2020 nesting season today bright and early! Volunteers hit beaches from Alabama Point to Dauphin Island looking for the first turtle tracks of the year. Nothing yet, but we’ll be ready when they get here. Give our volunteers a wave when you see those bright green shirts out there!Share the beach Facebook page
Volunteers practiced social distancing and had their face masks at the ready, even though not all are pictured”
