A Turtle’s Journey: Sea Turtle nesting in Alabama

A Turtle's Journey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are three main species of sea turtles that nest on Alabama beaches between May 1 and October 31:

  • Loggerhead: Caretta caretta
  • Kemps Ridley: Lepidochelys kempii
  • Green: Chelonia mydas

The turtles lay an average of 110 eggs per nest with an incubation period of 55 to 70 days. Since 2010, an estimated 66,915 hatchlings have made it to the water from Alabama’s beaches.

  • Loggerhead
  • Kemps Ridley
  • Green

Here are the numbers:

YEARNESTSEGGSHATCHLINGS% RATE
20191147,0373,59751%
2018926,6234,82974.7%
201717818,71611,52861.59%
201623722,24015,03567.91%
To see more data, click here

There are many ways you can help Share the Beach while the nesting season is underway.

Be Sea Turtle Friendly:

  • Avoid using flashlights or flash photography on the beach at night.
  • Turn off outside patio lights and shield indoor lights from shining onto the beach at night.
  • Do not disturb sea turtle nests.
  • Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed.
  • Do not leave trash on the beach.

