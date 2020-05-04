A Turtle’s Journey: Sea Turtle nesting in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are three main species of sea turtles that nest on Alabama beaches between May 1 and October 31:

Loggerhead: Caretta caretta

Kemps Ridley: Lepidochelys kempii

Green: Chelonia mydas

The turtles lay an average of 110 eggs per nest with an incubation period of 55 to 70 days. Since 2010, an estimated 66,915 hatchlings have made it to the water from Alabama’s beaches.

Here are the numbers:

YEAR NESTS EGGS HATCHLINGS % RATE 2019 114 7,037 3,597 51% 2018 92 6,623 4,829 74.7% 2017 178 18,716 11,528 61.59% 2016 237 22,240 15,035 67.91% To see more data, click here

There are many ways you can help Share the Beach while the nesting season is underway.

Be Sea Turtle Friendly:

Avoid using flashlights or flash photography on the beach at night.

Turn off outside patio lights and shield indoor lights from shining onto the beach at night.

Do not disturb sea turtle nests.

Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed.

Do not leave trash on the beach.

